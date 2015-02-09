Univ. of Delaware Football Player Charged with Assault

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Newark police have charged a University of Delaware football player with assault after an incident at a weekend party.

Police say 21-year-old Roman Tatum turned himself in on Sunday and was released after posting $1,100 secured bond.

Authorities say responded to a large fight inside a local apartment complex Saturday night and were told by several people that Tatum assaulted them after he was asked to leave the party.

Police say two male UD students received minor injuries, and that a third had his front teeth dislocated.

Tatum, who is from Winter Garden, Florida, is charged with three counts of assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.