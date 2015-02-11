Lazy Lizard Fire Displaces Many

Md.-Tuesday a fire swept through De Lazy Lizard in Ocean City leaving many people homeless.

Sandy Cogswell was inside when the fire started and made it out, but was one of three taken to the hospital.



"I got to the door and it was like solid ice. I said, 'I can't get through this,' and he says, 'don't worry, i'll get you through this,' and they picked me up and carried me off and they're handing me off to firemen all the way down the stairs," said Cogswell. "They took to me all the way out to an ambulance. They told me I was going to die and I said, 'I'm not going to die; I'm having an asthma attack.'"



Cogswell spent the evening at St. Peters Lutheran Church. The church with the help of the American Red Cross are getting shelter, food and clothing to the victims.



"You know you got to start over. I've lost everything. I've got to get a hold of the oxygen people, I've got to get a hold of the pharmacy, get all new stuff set up," said Cogswell.



Christopher Streeks also will have to start over. He too was inside when the fire started.



"It still hasn't set in yet. I'm pretty shocked," said Streeks. "It's the first time anything like this has ever happened to me. Everything's gone, so got to re-start over for everything again."



Anyone who would like to help can make clothing or gift card donations to Saint Peters Church between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 a.m. at 10301 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.

