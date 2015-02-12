PRMC Gets Phone Charging Stations

, Md- Don't ever miss a phone call at the hospital again. Charge your cellphone for free at Peninsula Regional Medical Center's new charging stations.The medical center announced Thursday free-standing charging stations have been installed in the Emergency Department and the Outpatient Lab waiting room inside the Frank B. Hanna Outpatient Center. Medical Center officials say additional locations in the Medical Center will be added in the future. The Medical Center also installed charging stations in the Centre at Salisbury Food Court in September.





Each unit has 12 cords and can accommodate nearly every type of mobile device on the market. Batteries are fully charged after just seven minutes. While charging their phones, visitors can learn about upcoming events and new Medical Center initiatives on the 19-inch, high-defnition screens.





To learn more about the new cellphone charging stations at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, call 410-543-7139.





