Three More Marylanders Die From Cold Weather

BALTIMORE (AP) - State health officials say three more people have died as a result of the cold weather this winter.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a report Thursday that the three died during the week ending Feb. 9.

The deaths include a woman over age 65 who died in Charles County. Two others died in Baltimore City: a man between the ages of 45 and 64, and a woman over age 65.

Officials say 19 people have died from cold-related causes in Maryland this winter.