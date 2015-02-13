Report on Climate Change in Delaware to be Available Soon

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A state panel charged with studying and preparing for climate change impacts in Delaware says its report and recommendations will soon be available to the public.

The Governor's Committee on Climate and Resiliency, which was charged by an executive order from Gov. Jack Markell in 2013, met Friday to discuss the activities of various working groups and the panel's outreach efforts.

Officials say a draft report submitted in December is being finalized and will be released March 2.

The committee has focused on three main areas: flood avoidance; mitigation, or reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in a way that benefits the economy; and adaptation to climate impacts in a variety of areas, including public health and safety, infrastructure and facilities, natural resources and business.