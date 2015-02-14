PRMC Offers Medication Advice During Patient Safety Awareness Week

SALISBURY, Md.- PRMC is pleased to join the nation's 5,000 hospitals in celebrating National Patient Safety Awareness Week from March 8-14, 2015. This year's theme is "United in Safety."

One of the core values of Peninsula Regional Medical Center embraces and practices daily across the continuum of care is safety, in particular, patient safety.

Everyone in the healthcare process plays a role in delivering safe care and by uniting together and sharing that common goal, making a difference in patient safety.

The focus is patient engagement and emphasizes the importance of the relationship between providers and patients and their families. Enhanced communication begins with an informed and engaged patient and helps to lead to safer care.

In support, each Tuesday during the month of March (March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31), members of the PRMC Pharmacy Team will be available to answer general pharmaceutical questions for patients, families and visitors in the lobby of the Hanna Outpatient Center from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. In addition, they'll offer valuable advice on medication safety, medication reconciliation, why it's extremely important for patients to keep an updated and comprehensive list of the medications being taken and a template for doing so.

During National Patient Safety Awareness Week and throughout the month, PRMC will be actively involved in a series of events to reinforce the importance of safety including media appearances, proper hand washing and hand hygiene practices, speaking up when concerned, and educating families and patients on taking the lead role as advocates in their own care.