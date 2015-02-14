DelDOT Pretreating Roads for Snow

Del. (AP) - Transportation officials in Delaware say crews have spent the day pretreating roads and preparing equipment ahead of expected snowfall.

The Delaware Department of Transportation said snow began falling in New Castle County at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and the transportation agency says crews in Kent and Sussex counties have been working since noon pretreating roads, preparing equipment and monitoring the road conditions.It's reported that DelDOT says crews have been able to pretreat all the primary and secondary roads and that the greatest challenge will be high winds expected Saturday night.