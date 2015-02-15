Maryland Drivers Paying $2.22 Per Gallon Posted: Sunday, February 15, 2015 9:07 PM EST Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Motorists in Maryland are paying 3 cents more at the pump when compared with a week ago.



AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday in a weekly report that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Maryland was $2.22, up from $2.19 a week ago.



The price of gas in the state is 2 cents below the national average of $2.24.



The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in cities around the state includes $2.20 in Baltimore, $2.25 in Cumberland, $2.25 in Hagerstown and $2.15 in Salisbury.



Motorists in the state are paying $1.16 less per gallon than at this time last year when the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.38 per gallon.

