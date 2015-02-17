Shoveling out in Somerset County

Md-In Princess Anne around eight inches of snow fell Monday evening.

Tuesday evening people like Don Hanna were still shoveling. Hanna got paid a pretty penny for his shoveling duties.



"I was excited. I said there's some money out there to be made. I'm going out there to get it," Hanna said.



Seven year old Christopher Martin also made some money, but not quiet as much as Hanna.

"I just went over there and made $5, went over there and made $25, so I made $30 dollars today," Martin said.



Martin's Dad said he was surprised Princess Anne got hit so hard.



"I didn't think we were going to get a lot of snow, but we ended up with quite a bit.We don't normally get this much snow around here," said Eddie Martin.



Temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday night into Wednesday.