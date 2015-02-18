A Mission to Help Tangier Island

Md.-Smith Island, Maryland, and Tangier Island, Virginia both sit about 12 miles off the coast of Crisfield. For those islanders that water is their lifeline, but when it freezes it's their enemy.

Tangier Island was socked in with ice on Wednesday. An islander on the mainland told WBOC about two mothers on the island who ran out of baby formula. So WBOC offered to deliver six cans of formula, and four jugs of nursery water for the babies.

It was an essential delivery for mother Christine Shepherd and her almost two week old baby Erin.

"She needed formula. She didn't have enough formula. She was just born a week and half ago and didn't have enough," said Shepherd.

Shepherd had no other way of getting it.

"It means the world, because if I didn't have formula she wouldn't be able to eat. You bringing it here, I'm very grateful," said

Across the frozen bay, on the mainland in Crisfield there were islanders like Donna Collick with the opposite problem. They can't get home to Tangier.

"I've been stuck off the island since Saturday. They were going to come today, but I guess the Coast Guard that was going to help couldn't get in. They're also out of water. Their water tank doesn't have any water, so we've got people over there in dire straights," said Collick.

Dwayne Crockett is also stuck in Crisfield. He said this is not the first time the ice has caused problems.

"It's been a while since it happened the last time. I guess 1996, or 1995 something like that," said Crockett.

Crockett and the rest of the islanders are hopeful the ice is cut soon.

?