Bringing Pets Inside in Cold Weather

, Md - Leaving your pet outside in extreme weather conditions could cost you $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

Dawn James, the manager of Queen Anne's County Animal control says we need to protect our pets, "if they are kept outside, your shelter must meet the current county regulations." Proper shelters must contain at a minimum warm, dry, bedding and access to unfrozen water. The shelter must be structurally sound and not made of metal. It must face away from the prevailing wind and must have a flap door.

County regulations prohibit dogs from being tethered outside between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Animal cruelty charges in the county are $1,000 fine.



State law also prohibits dogs from being tethered in unsafe conditions and violators are subject to criminal charges, a $1,000 fine and/or 90-days in jail.



Failure to meet or comply with the above can result in penalties or removal of the animal. Your pets deserve to be safe and warm. To report animal abuse or neglect call QAC Animal Control at 410-758-2393.