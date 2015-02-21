Md. Gas Prices Go Up - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Gas Prices Go Up

Posted: Updated:
BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) - Motorists in Maryland are paying 9 cents more at the pump when compared with a week ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday in a weekly report that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Maryland was $2.31, up from $2.22 a week ago.

The price of gas in the state is 3 cents above the national average of $2.28.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in cities around the state includes $2.30 in Baltimore, $2.34 in Cumberland, $2.31 in Hagerstown and $2.28 in Salisbury.

Motorists in the state are paying $1.11 less per gallon than at this time last year when the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.42 per gallon.


Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices