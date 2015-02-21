Md. Gas Prices Go Up Posted: Saturday, February 21, 2015 5:29 AM EST Updated: Saturday, February 21, 2015 5:29 AM EST Posted:Updated:

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) - Motorists in Maryland are paying 9 cents more at the pump when compared with a week ago.



AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday in a weekly report that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Maryland was $2.31, up from $2.22 a week ago.



The price of gas in the state is 3 cents above the national average of $2.28.



The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in cities around the state includes $2.30 in Baltimore, $2.34 in Cumberland, $2.31 in Hagerstown and $2.28 in Salisbury.



Motorists in the state are paying $1.11 less per gallon than at this time last year when the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.42 per gallon.





