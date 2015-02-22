Cape May Lewes Ferry Breaks Through Ice

-NJ- , Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announced that the MV New Jersey ferry vessel and tug operations were successful in breaking through the ice accumulation in the Cape May Canal and Delaware after not being able to run for days. The ferry will operate a normal three round trip schedule , Sunday, .The following departures will operate from Cape May, NJ at 7:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 6:00 p.m. Departing from Lewes, DE the following departures will operate today at 9:15 a.m, 12:45 p.m., and 7:45 p.m.Travelers who plan to use the Cape May - Lewes Ferry are urged to call the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Guest Services Center at 800 64 FERRY) or visit