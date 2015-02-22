Cape May Lewes Ferry Breaks Through Ice - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cape May Lewes Ferry Breaks Through Ice

CAPE MAY,-NJ- This morning, Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announced that the MV New Jersey ferry vessel and tug operations were successful in breaking through the ice accumulation in the Cape May Canal and Delaware after not being able to run for days. The ferry will operate a normal three round trip schedule today, Sunday, February 22, 2015

The following departures will operate today from Cape May, NJ at 7:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 6:00 p.m. Departing from Lewes, DE the following departures will operate today at 9:15 a.m, 12:45 p.m., and 7:45 p.m.

Travelers who plan to use the Cape May - Lewes Ferry tomorrow are urged to call the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Guest Services Center at 800 64 FERRY (800.643.3779) or visit www.cmlf.com/

