Coast Guard Crews Work to Break Ice

,Va-The crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Capstan,and Chock are working hard this winter to break ice and maintain navigable waterways from the Delaware River, through the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, down to Tangier Island, Virginia.The crew of the Baltimore-based Chock traveled to Tangier Island earlier to break ice and aid residents by delivering groceries and medical supplies.While assisting Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads there was another crew needed to take over the Sector Baltimore ice-breaking mission.The crew of the Cleat left Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay to assist Baltimore during the Chocks' deployment to Tangier Island.“As the Coast Guard, we're pretty limited in our ice-breaking assets,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer A. J. Pulkkinen, the officer-in-charge of Cleat. “So when the [Chock] went down due to mechanical issues, we came down from Delaware Bay to help them out in the Baltimore area.”Each of the cutters are 65-foot, ice-breaking tugs. They are designed to break ice up to 18 inches thick.