Hogan's Proposed PMT Regulations

Md.-If passed, not until 2022 would Wicomico County farmer Charles Wright have to follow Governor Hogan's new phosphorus management regulations.

Wright said he's satisfied with the Governor's new timetable.



"I think Hogan's plan is better than O'Malley's, because he's engaged the farm community and he's actually given a little more in the upfront. He's going to give us an extra year to compare the PMT versus the phosphorous site index so farmers can get geared up instead of being instantaneous," said Wright.



In Annapolis that extra time had environmentalist's at the Clean Water Rally fed up. Midshore River Keeper Jeff Hortsman said at the rally that the shore has an industrial pollution problem thanks to the chickens and their manure, and there's no time for backtracking.



"Let's not let a misinformed campaign process pollute our rivers. Let's not delay the PMT. The existing phosphorous management program that we use hasn't been updated in 10 years. The PMT will enhance and improve that," said Hortsman.



Wright said it's a compromise.



"So we try to meet in the middle, and that's probably the best thing Governor Hogan's done. He's tried to meet with both sides find something that's workable for the farmers, and good for the environment at the same time," said Wright.



There are also some provisions in Governor Hogan's PMT that would help provide additional technology. It would also provide financial assistance.







