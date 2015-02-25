Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Round Trip

, NJ- Due to a mechanical issue on a ferry vessel, Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announced this morning that the Ferry will not operate its first round trip today, Wednesday, February 25, 2015.

Officials say ice has accumulated in the vessel's bow thruster causing it to malfunction.

The following departures will not operate today, the 7:30 a.m. trip from Cape May, NJ and the 9:15 a.m. trip from Lewes, DE.

Work crews are working to fix the situation. Ferry officials say they will attempt to operate today's remaining departures, which are as follows:

Cape May, NJ Lewes, DE



11:00 a.m. 12:45 p.m.



6:00 p.m. 7:45 p.m.



Given the current conditions, additional departures may also be affected. Travelers who plan to use the Cape May - Lewes Ferry tomorrow are urged to call the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Guest Services Center at 800 64 FERRY (800.643.3779), visit them online at www.cmlf.com or like them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @CMLFerry for the latest departure information.

