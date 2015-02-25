Accomack Expected to get Hit the Hardest with Snow Posted: Wednesday, February 25, 2015 7:13 PM EST Posted:

ACCOMACK, Va.- It was another day of no school for Airey Finney. Finney might be one of the only kids in Accomack who's not a fan of snow days.



"I wanted to go to school, because you need to get the education. We were out all last week. The first day everybody's like yay no school and then the next couple days are boring. You want to be back," said Finney.



Accomack County saw most of the snow Tuesday night and expect to get hit the hardest on Wednesday night.



If Accomack County ends up seeing the amount of snow they're expecting Wednesday the Virginia Department of Transportation could end up using up to 100 tons of salt according to VDOT Residency Administrator Chris Isdell. Isdell said his crews are prepared for more snow.



"We're making sure that our quantities of salt on hand is adequate to respond and handle the snow and ice control operations. We're briefing our employees," said Isdell. "We're making sure that we're trying, because of our extended operations to make sure that our crews are rested enough to continue doing the 12 hour operations that we do. We work around the clock."



They will continue to work around the clock during the predicted storm.