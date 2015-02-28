Masquerade Ball to Raise Funds for Sussex Youth - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Masquerade Ball to Raise Funds for Sussex Youth

BRIDGEVILLE, DE – Join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sussex County for an evening of fun, live musical performance by The Fabulous Grease Band, dinner, and silent & live auctions on Saturday, March 7, 2015 from 6-11pm at The Heritage Shores Country Club, One Heritage Shores Circle, Bridgeville. Tickets are still available, $100 per person. To purchase tickets visit www.bgclubs.org/masqueradeball

The Masquerade Ball invites its guest to unmask a child's future, providing them the opportunities to obtain great futures. While guests mingle, dance, and bid on items from the auction, they will also have the opportunity to learn about the programs and services that are making a difference in the lives of Delaware's youth; programs committed to Feeding Hungry Kids, Improving Educational Success, Supporting Scholarships for Families in Need, and Saving Teens.

The organization and the community cannot succeed alone. It is therefore important to honor exceptional individuals that are always on our side, to help improve, include, and empower our communities in Sussex County. We will recognize Terry and Vanessa Megee at this year's Masquerade Ball.

“We are honored to have this opportunity to recognize this ‘powerhouse' couple, Terry & Vanessa Megee, who were instrumental in establishing the Georgetown Boys & Girls Club and continue to support our efforts,” said Zaida Guajardo, Sussex County Development Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.

For more information about the Masquerade Ball please contact Zaida Guajardo at zguajardo@bgclubs.org or visit www.bgclubs.org/masqueradeball
