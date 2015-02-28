Delaware State Parks Fees Season Begins March 1 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware State Parks Fees Season Begins March 1

DOVER, Del.- DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation reminds visitors to Delaware's state parks that entrance fees will be collected beginning March 1.

Revenue generated from park entrance fees is used to manage 16 state parks and more than 26,000 acres of state park lands.  Delaware's state parks are primarily self-funded, with 65 percent of revenue to operate and maintain the parks generated by park users. The revenue is used for trail maintenance, environmental and recreational programs, visitor amenities, guarded beaches, management of campgrounds, cabins, and more.

Daily park entrance fees for vehicles registered in Delaware are $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks. Fees for out-of-state vehicles are $8 at inland parks and $10 at ocean parks. Where fee attendants are not on duty, visitors are required to deposit the daily fee in the self-registration envelopes provided at park entrances and place them in the designated secured drop boxes.

Annual passes are a convenient way to access the parks for the entire fee season. “For just $35, Delaware residents can enjoy unlimited park visits to get their children outdoors and to enjoy the parks with friends and family,” said Delaware State Parks Director Ray Bivens. “We have seen a 166% increase in online sales this year with many visitors purchasing their annual and surf fishing permits before the new fees took effect February 15th. Our staff is working overtime to ensure the online sales are fulfilled as quickly as possible.”

There are several categories of passes. Annual park passes may be purchased online at www.destateparks.com , at all state park offices, and at DNREC's main office in the Richardson & Robbins building at 89 Kings Highway in Dover.

The fee season extends until Nov.30. 
