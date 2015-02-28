Attempted Robbery at Ocean View Grocery Store - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OCEAN VIEW, Del. (AP) - State police say a man tried to rob a grocery store in Ocean View while implying that he had a weapon, but he didn't get away with any money.
    
The robbery occurred Thursday evening at Hocker's Supermarket. Police say the masked man approached an employee at the counter and demanded money while implying that he was armed. Police say the clerk refused to hand over any cash and alerted another store employee, and the man fled.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6'01"-6'04" tall, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a grey mask over his face.

Police haven't identified any suspects.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 .
