Change your Clocks and Smoke Alarm Batteries

Ocean City, Maryland

- The Ocean City firefighters union is reminding you to not only change your clock for Daylight Savings, but the batteries in your smoke alarms as well. Two-thirds of home fire deaths result from fires in homes without a working smoking alarm, according to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA).



“Saving your life can be as simple as changing your smoke alarm batteries once a year and replacing smoke alarms every seven to 10 years,” says union president, Ryan L. Whittington. Special smoke alarms are even available for those who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

The NFPA reported that working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a fire in your home in half. The earlier the warning, the more time people have to escape a burning building and call 9-1-1.



Your local firefighters recommend installing multiple dual purpose smoke alarms in your home. They suggest to install them in every bedroom, outside of every bedroom and on each floor of your home.

“You should also install carbon monoxide alarms in your home and check them once a month,” says Whittington. Carbon monoxide fumes are poisonous and will increase the intensity of a fire if ignited.

Over 2,300 people die each year in home fires, but having a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm will greatly increases your chance of survival if your home catches on fire.