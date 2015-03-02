Early Morning Cambridge House Fire Leaves Four Displaced

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three adults and one child are displaced after a fire destroyed their home early Monday morning, fire officials say.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire was accidental and began just after 1:30 a.m. in the stove of the downstairs apartment in a house on Central Avenue in Cambridge.

State fire officials say it took 60 firefighters from nine different fire companies an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.

The two-story, wood frame home sustained $100,000 in structural damage, and an estimated $10,000 dollars of contents were destroyed, the state fire marshal said. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say smoke alarms were present and working in the house.