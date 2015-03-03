Worcester County Craft Distillery Bill

, Md. A proposed senate bill would establish a class nine craft distillery license in Worcester county.The bill would allow businesses with eligible licenses to distill spirits on their properties.

Last year Seacrets launched their very own line of spirits, but they do not distill them at Seacrets. They are distilled in Delaware.

Seacrets owner Leighton Moore said it would be huge for business if he could have a distillery at Seacrets.

"I go to Delaware where I distill my liquors now, and it takes time away from my day and it just proves to be inefficient," said Moore.

The proposed senate bill would allow businesses to distill more than 100,000 gallons of brandy, rum, whiskey, and other neutral spirits a year.

Moore said a distillery would compliment Ocean City.

"It's another tourist attraction, and it's a way for more people to be employed at Seacrets. To have a distillery here and a distiller here I think would be an attraction that would just add to Ocean city ,and add to Seacrets," said Moore.

Moore would like to offer guided distillery tours and tastings, which Brandon Paul said he would enjoy.

"I would definitely want to go over there to the distillery if they had one at Seacrets. I mean they have everything now, and right on the bay you can't beat it," said Paul.

The bill is currently in the senate and was introduced by Senator Jim Mathias.

If passed it would not take effect until July.

Leighton Moore said he would hope to open the distillery by the summer of 2016.

If Seacrets were to add a distillery it would be built on the south side of 49th street in the place of one or two of the existing condominium units in Ocean City.







