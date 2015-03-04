Salt Running Low in Wicomico

Md.- The Wicomico county public works department said they are running low on salt, and prices have gone up.

Lee Outen the Superintendent of roads in Wicomico County, said a snow storm is on the way and their supply is dwindling,

"We'll have to use it more cautiously and think about when we apply it that we have to make it last so that's what we're going to do," said Outen.

Outen said the salt shortage is a scenario being felt along the east coast.

"You know every year the salt distributors, they try to take a guess at how much salt a region is going to use and there was just more need for salt this year. You know the northern part of the state has probably used a lot more salt then we have on the Eastern Shore," said Outen.

There was not only an increase in demand this year, but an increase in price.

"We were receiving prices of about $72 a ton here in Wicomico county; and this year our contract price is $114 a ton. It's a significant increase that we really weren't expecting until we found out in December what that was," said Outen.

Outen is confident they'll have enough salt to get through this storm, but not another one.

"March comes in, it's kind of rough, but usually it goes out and it's pretty good. I'm hoping that history repeats itself. You know as we approach the middle of March maybe we can breathe a little bit ,and we won't need any more salt," said Ulten.

The Maryland State Highway Administration and the Virginia Department of Transportation said they are good on salt quantities at this time.