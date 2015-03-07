Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee Champion

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee took place Saturday at UMES.

Gia Bautista was crowned champion for the second time. Bautista is an 8th grader at Wicomico Middle School. She qualified to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.



The runner-up was Erin Welch for the second time. Welch is a 6th grader at St. Francis de Sales.

UMES has sponsored the regional bee for the third year. There are only 17 higher education institutions that are regional bee sponsors.

