Virginia House Fire Kills 3 Small Children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A toddler and two infants have died in a house fire in Portsmouth.
    
Media outlets report that dispatchers received a call about the fire at about 1 a.m. Saturday. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Stockton says firefighters found flames coming out of nearly half the house.
    
A 3-year-old boy was quickly found and was taken by ambulance to Maryview Hospital, where he died. Stockton says 9-month-old twins - a boy and a girl - died at the scene. The 3-year-old was their cousin.
    
Stockton says two adults were in the home at the time of the fire were not seriously injured.
    
Stockton says clothing was ignited by an extension cord plugged into a space heater, and the fire spread from there. No firefighters were injured.

