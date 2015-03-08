Uber Welcome in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Ocean City officials are preparing for a possible expansion of ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft in the resort town.



Officials said they have advertised in Ocean City, but that doesn't mean the ride-hailing service will definitely make it's way to Worcester County.

Though Ocean City officials said Uber is welcome, Uber reps said they do not have set plans to launch in Ocean City.

An uber spokeswoman said the company uses the advertising to test a market's viability.

If the service does come to Ocean City officials sayidthey are taking a wait-and-see approach on how to regulate drivers.