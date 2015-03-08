Dover East Estates Burglary

?

.-On Saturday March 7, 2015, the Dover Police Department responded to a burglary where the suspect stole a .357 magnum handgun before fleeing the area.The incident occurred on the 200 block of Dover East Estates located at 1061 S. Little Creek Road, Dover. The incident happened between 1:30pm and 3:30pm.Officials said the suspect forced their way into the residence of a 61 year old female through the back door.Once inside the suspect stole the .357 magnum handgun from the bedroom and fled the area.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police at 302-736-7111. Tips can be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at