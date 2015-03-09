Maryland State Highway Administration: Look Out for Potholes

BALTIMORE– While work is under way to repair potholes on state roads, the Maryland State Highway Administration is reminding drivers to look out for holes, as well as crews repairing them.

SHA says it repairs potholes during non-peak travel times between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Between those hours, motorists are asked to slow down and be extra cautious near mobile work zones.

“Potholes are frustrating but unfortunately inevitable after a long, cold winter with dozens of snow and ice storms,” said SHA Administrator Melinda B. Peters. “Once potholes are reported, crews will respond within two business days to repair the pavement, barring snow or rain. Drivers can help us locate potholes by reporting specific locations through our on-line system.”

Potholes on state routes (numbered highways outside city limits) can be reported through SHA's Customer Care Management System. For the quickest response, citizens should note the highway, nearest cross road or mile marker, the direction and in which lane, if possible, the pothole appears.

Potholes on county roads (generally roads with names, not numbers) should be reported to the appropriate local jurisdiction.

Repair needs on toll highways such as Route 50 can be emailed to MDTA@mdta.maryland.gov.

According to SHA, potholes develop when water seeps below the road surface, freezes and expands. Once the pavement thaws, it gradually falls into the hole, which expands as vehicles travel over it.

SHA says its crews generally fill a pothole within two business days, unless it requires a more permanent, substantial repair.

Over the past five years SHA has spent an average of $2.5 million per year on pothole repairs.