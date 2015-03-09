Multiple Accidents this Year at Sixty Foot Road

PITTSVILLE, Md.-A fatal crash took the live of 71-year-old Margaret Ann Joiner of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Sunday night. The crash happened on

According to the Pittsville Fire Department it was the 14th accident at the intersection this year.

Maryland State Highway District Engineer Donnie Drewer said they've exhausted their options over the years.

"There's something about that intersection and I can't tell what it is. I've had everybody out there that I can think of take a different look, and we've come up with the same thing," said Drewer.

Rumble strips, flashing red lights, oversized stop signs, and look again signs have been installed.

Drewer said a light has never been warranted, but people like Frank Dowling think more could be done.

"I think they should put a light here or something. I think a light would definitely help, but then again you never know because there has been plenty of lights at other places, and there's still wrecks. People just need to start paying attention a little more," said Dowling.

Deputy's States Attorney Sam Vincent was killed in an accident on the road in 2010. Drewer himself also had an accident on the road.

"If we put a signal there the accidents are going to increase. They might not be as severe as somebody t-boned, but you're still going to get t-bones because people don't always obey the signal. The rear end accidents increase ten fold," said Drewer.

Drewer said they'll review the accident and complete yet another traffic study.

"I mean you can do all you can do, and still were going to have accidents. Unfortunately if there was something special we could do there we'd be out there ahead of the pack," said Drewer.

Drewer added they are getting ready to require headlight use on route 50 from route 90, all the way into the Salisbury Bypass.