Who Are We?

At HHCA, we are committed to recruiting, training, developing and retaining the best professionals in the home health care field. You can be assured that our clinicians are trained in the latest techniques to manage your loved ones/patients.

HHCA has assembled a team of health care professionals led by registered nurses to ensure that the needs of our Pulmonary Disease patients are met. Clinical personnel at HHCA enhance their field expertise by attending ongoing in-service and continuing education programs.

With a clear understanding that diabetes is more difficult to manage than other chronic illnesses, our clinicians educate their patients and caregivers on monitoring procedures, achieving balance in their lifestyles and utilizing various community resources.

In order to provide complete clinical expertise to patients with Cardiovascular Disease, Home Health Corporation of America clinicians are updated with the most recent information and management techniques through ongoing in-services and continuing education.

HHCA's mission is to provide the highest quality skilled home nursing service. Towards that end, the Company has designed a Performance Improvement ("PI") Program to effectively measure, assess and improve the care and services provided to the Company's patients.

Home Health Corporation of America understands the importance of maintaining the highest levels of security and comfort in your home. With expertise and compassion, the highly skilled professionals at HHCA provide home health care services that allow you or your loved one to remain as independent as possible.

Home Health Corporation of America is committed to providing the best home health care to its patients by clinicians who excel in their field. In the provision of home health care, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Home Health Corporation of America ("HHCA") began over 25 years ago in Broomall, Pennsylvania, as a single home health agency known as Pennsylvania Home Health Services. Since that time, the company has grown to include 21 branch offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida.

We know that our growth is a direct result of our success in exceeding the expectations of our customers. Today, HHCA is a well-established and well-respected leader in the home health industry by physicians and patients alike. Home Health Corporation of America is a name you can trust to ensure consistently superior services. Our caring, skilled professionals are of the highest caliber, meeting the home health care needs of you, your loved ones and/or your patients while maintaining the highest levels of comfort and security.

A variety of outstanding services, highly skilled, compassionate professionals, and clinical expertise you can trust ... all in your own home - now that's peace of mind.

Philosophy

At Home Health Corporation of America ("HHCA"), we believe each and every person is a vital component to the successful outcome of the services we provide. HHCA ensures that we provide exceptional home health care from start to completion. From the smallest task to the largest responsibility, no opportunity at HHCA is viewed as insignificant or trivial. Each contributes to the whole; therefore, we take extreme care in all our hiring, training, retaining, and promoting practices.

Mission

Credentials

Each Home Health Corporation of America ("HHCA") office is Medicare certified and accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. In addition, HHCA is a long-standing member of the American Assocciation for Home Care and the National Association of Home Care and Board-certified physicians, case managers and a Board of Advisors closely oversee our performance.

President's Message

Since 1977 Home Health Corporation of America ("HHCA") has remained an advocate for our customers and their families, providing effective and seamless home health care. With a strong network of professionals, standards and practices, HHCA has become a well-recognized, highly respected and leading home health care provider.

As we have grown over the years, our services have evolved as well, streamlining our focus into nursing. Nursing is what we do, and we do it well. Our nursing staff offers unparalleled dedication, longevity, experience, top skill levels and personal commitment. We do more than address home health care needs and improve customers' well being - we become a part of the lives of our patients and their families. We go beyond the expected monitoring and reporting - we become advocates for those in our care. Our clinical expertise, care coordination and specialty programs build confidence and establish relationships that are unsurpassed.

As an innovative, well-respected, well-established leader, HHCA promotes the best practices in home health care, while our focus remains on our patients. Our desire to attain satisfaction and accomplishment in our patient relationships is what makes us trustworthy … and gives you peace of mind.