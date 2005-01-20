Cardiac Services

At HHCA, we are committed to recruiting, training, developing and retaining the best professionals in the home health care field. You can be assured that our clinicians are trained in the latest techniques to manage your loved ones/patients.

At HHCA, we are committed to recruiting, training, developing and retaining the best professionals in the home health care field. Our clinicians are trained in the latest techniques to manage your loved ones/patients.

HHCA has assembled a team of health care professionals led by registered nurses to ensure that the needs of our Pulmonary Disease patients are met. Clinical personnel at HHCA enhance their field expertise by attending ongoing in-service and continuing education programs.

HHCA has assembled a team of health care professionals led by registered nurses to ensure that the needs of our Pulmonary Disease patients are met.

With a clear understanding that diabetes is more difficult to manage than other chronic illnesses, our clinicians educate their patients and caregivers on monitoring procedures, achieving balance in their lifestyles and utilizing various community resources.

With a clear understanding that diabetes is more difficult to manage than other chronic illnesses, our clinicians educate their patients and caregivers to help achieve balance in their lifestyles.

In order to provide complete clinical expertise to patients with Cardiovascular Disease, Home Health Corporation of America clinicians are updated with the most recent information and management techniques through ongoing in-services and continuing education.

In order to provide complete clinical expertise to patients with Cardiovascular Disease, HHCA clinicians are updated with the most recent information and management techniques through continuing education.

HHCA's mission is to provide the highest quality skilled home nursing service. Towards that end, the Company has designed a Performance Improvement ("PI") Program to effectively measure, assess and improve the care and services provided to the Company's patients.

Home Health Corporation of America understands the importance of maintaining the highest levels of security and comfort in your home. With expertise and compassion, the highly skilled professionals at HHCA provide home health care services that allow you or your loved one to remain as independent as possible.

With expertise and compassion, the highly skilled professionals at HHCA provide home health care services that allow you or your loved one to remain as independent as possible.

Home Health Corporation of America is committed to providing the best home health care to its patients by clinicians who excel in their field. In the provision of home health care, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

We are committed to providing the best home health care to its patients by clinicians who excel in their field. In the provision of home health care, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Home Health Corporation of America ("HHCA") began over 25 years ago in Broomall, Pennsylvania, as a single home health agency known as Pennsylvania Home Health Services. Since that time, the company has grown to include 21 branch offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida.

Home Health Corporation of America ("HHCA") began over 25 years ago in Broomall, Pennsylvania, and since that time the company has grown to include 21 branch offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida.

In order to provide complete clinical expertise to patients with Cardiovascular Disease, Home Health Corporation of America ("HHCA") clinicians are updated with the most recent information and management techniques through ongoing in-services and continuing education. We realize that patients with Cardiovascular Disease need education to manage the illness; therefore, we incorporate specific directives that address the unique protocols for hypertension, angina, myocardial infarction and congestive heart failure. In addition, patients who have undergone cardiac surgery often struggle with feelings of fear and apprehension, requiring additional assurance and education. The clinicians at HHCA are sensitive to these needs, and they are committed to instructing their patients on the diagnosis, its effects and how it should influence their daily routines. Clinicians educate patients on such topics as their ADLs, medications, diet restrictions, and controlling risk factors such as smoking, weight and exercise.

Our clinicians will:

Thoroughly assess each cardiac patient

Develop and assist each patient with a customized home health and exercise plan designed to meet the specific needs of the individual illness

Educate and actively involve the patient and caregivers in managing the patient’s condition

HHCA has extensive experience in dealing with post-surgery patients, and our clinicians give special attention to those who are anxious about managing their illness.

Benefits:

The instruction and guidance in our cardiac program will greatly enhance a patient’s knowledge of cardiovascular disease, and significantly improve their ability to handle the condition. Some of the resulting key benefits include: