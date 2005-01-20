Diabetic Services - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Diabetic Services

    Home Health Corporation of America ("HHCA") began over 25 years ago in Broomall, Pennsylvania, as a single home health agency known as Pennsylvania Home Health Services. Since that time, the company has grown to include 21 branch offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida.

    Home Health Corporation of America is committed to providing the best home health care to its patients by clinicians who excel in their field. In the provision of home health care, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

    Home Health Corporation of America understands the importance of maintaining the highest levels of security and comfort in your home. With expertise and compassion, the highly skilled professionals at HHCA provide home health care services that allow you or your loved one to remain as independent as possible.
    In order to provide complete clinical expertise to patients with Cardiovascular Disease, Home Health Corporation of America clinicians are updated with the most recent information and management techniques through ongoing in-services and continuing education.

    With a clear understanding that diabetes is more difficult to manage than other chronic illnesses, our clinicians educate their patients and caregivers on monitoring procedures, achieving balance in their lifestyles and utilizing various community resources.

    HHCA has assembled a team of health care professionals led by registered nurses to ensure that the needs of our Pulmonary Disease patients are met. Clinical personnel at HHCA enhance their field expertise by attending ongoing in-service and continuing education programs.
Home Health Corporation of America's ("HHCA") Diabetic Solutions provides clinical personnel who have expertise in the management of the diabetic patient. HHCA incorporates continuing education programs to ensure that our clinicians are kept up-to-date with the most current information for their diabetic patients. With a clear understanding that diabetes is more difficult to manage than other chronic illnesses, our clinicians educate their patients and caregivers on monitoring procedures, achieving balance in their lifestyles and utilizing various community resources. HHCA focuses special attention on patients and caregivers who are elderly, physically challenged and/or have additional difficulties.

Our clinicians will:

  • Thoroughly assess the diabetic patient
  • Communicate in a timely fashion about the patient's status and progress
  • Develop and assist the patient with a customized home health and exercise plan
  • Actively involve the patient and caregivers in managing the patient's condition

Additional benefits include:

  • Reduced visits to the physician office and emergency room
  • Elimination of multiple unnecessary phone calls to the physician
  • Treatment compliance and satisfaction of the patient and entire health care team
