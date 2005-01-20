What Do People Say About Our Service?

At HHCA, we are committed to recruiting, training, developing and retaining the best professionals in the home health care field. You can be assured that our clinicians are trained in the latest techniques to manage your loved ones/patients.

HHCA has assembled a team of health care professionals led by registered nurses to ensure that the needs of our Pulmonary Disease patients are met. Clinical personnel at HHCA enhance their field expertise by attending ongoing in-service and continuing education programs.

With a clear understanding that diabetes is more difficult to manage than other chronic illnesses, our clinicians educate their patients and caregivers on monitoring procedures, achieving balance in their lifestyles and utilizing various community resources.

In order to provide complete clinical expertise to patients with Cardiovascular Disease, Home Health Corporation of America clinicians are updated with the most recent information and management techniques through ongoing in-services and continuing education.

HHCA's mission is to provide the highest quality skilled home nursing service. Towards that end, the Company has designed a Performance Improvement ("PI") Program to effectively measure, assess and improve the care and services provided to the Company's patients.

Home Health Corporation of America understands the importance of maintaining the highest levels of security and comfort in your home. With expertise and compassion, the highly skilled professionals at HHCA provide home health care services that allow you or your loved one to remain as independent as possible.

Home Health Corporation of America is committed to providing the best home health care to its patients by clinicians who excel in their field. In the provision of home health care, we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Home Health Corporation of America ("HHCA") began over 25 years ago in Broomall, Pennsylvania, as a single home health agency known as Pennsylvania Home Health Services. Since that time, the company has grown to include 21 branch offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida.

The home health nurse was an excellent nurse to my mother and me. She was very thorough and took good care of me. She helped with my IV medications, drew my blood, talked with my doctors, and I will miss her very much. I would definitely tell others about Home Health Corporation of America.

The Physical Therapist demonstrated a high level of professionalism and ability, but what really impressed me was her compassion towards me and my condition. She definitely is an asset to Home Health Corporation.

The nurse was excellent in providing her services. She has the patient's concerns and needs as her top priority. She always made me feel good about my progress. She went over and beyond her duties to make sure I had medication because of the holiday weekend. She would call and check on me often. The therapist was very concerned about my exercises and showed me new ones to help aid in my recovery. He was caring, but pushed me to do things that I was reluctant to try. He showed me how to do things to make my recovery more effective.

The nurse was excellent, caring, kind, and friendly. Her advice was always accurate and professional with good common sense. She listened to my concerns, and made my day knowing I could count on her. She has my trust and respect.

The therapist was the best at helping me walk, bend, stand, and sit. I count myself very blessed for all his kindness and patient ways on my bad days. He inspired me to do my best. I felt very comfortable and at ease in his care. Thanks to his professional skills I am on my way to a more active life.

Our nurse, in a word, was excellent. Her knowledge and caring were so much appreciated by my Mom and myself. Her visits and positive attitude helped so much in my Mom's progress. Thanks you so much for your assistance in my mother's recovery.

I learned a lot of things from my nurse. I am a diabetic and she told me things no one else had ever told me. The therapist has me doing things I wasn't doing before she came. Thanks to both.

Your staff went above and beyond my expectations. The IV therapy was completed and the nurses were there for me regardless of the time that I called. Their professionalism was most appreciated.

I was overwhelmed when released from the hospital having new medications, oxygen, and many other nursing needs. It was such a comfort to know someone would be there for me and just a phone call away. I am on the road to recovery and a better understanding of my health needs. I would definitely feel free to request your services again if I needed them.

I would like to commend you on the quality of the personnel provided to me for home care this past month. I found both the nurse and therapist to be professional, competent, caring personnel committed to the goal of putting me back on my feet and able to take care of myself. They more than met the goals set. It was a real pleasure working with them.