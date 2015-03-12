5K for the Bay Returns to Annapolis April 11

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The fourth annual 5K for the Bay is returning to Annapolis on April 11.

The 3.1-mile run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. at Quiet Waters Park. All proceeds benefit bay restoration and education initiatives. Participants are encouraged to register online as early as possible in case of a sellout. The cost is $30 for adults, $10 for students ages 10 to 17 and free for children 9 and under.

“We are so pleased to see the 5K for the Bay grow so fast from just 200 runners our first year to more than 600 participants last year,” said Molly Alton Mullins, the Chesapeake Bay Trust's director of communications and race director. “We attribute this growth to the fact that this event has something for the whole family to enjoy in one of Maryland's most beautiful parks. All while we are supporting a great cause we care deeply about—restoring our beloved Chesapeake Bay.”

Prizes will be awarded to the fastest male and female runners in multiple age groups. All race participants will receive a race T-shirt and a bag full of giveaways from race sponsors and supporting businesses.