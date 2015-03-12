American Ebola Patient Coming to Maryland for Treatment

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - An American health worker who contracted Ebola while volunteering in Africa will be admitted to a secure treatment center at the National Institutes of Health.

The NIH announced Thursday that the patient is expected to arrive Friday at its hospital in Bethesda. The patient's name, age and gender have not been released.

Officials say the patient will be transported to the United States in isolation on a chartered plane. The patient had been volunteering at an Ebola treatment center in Sierra Leone.

The NIH has one of the few containment facilities nationwide that are set up to treat Ebola patients. Previously, an American nurse was treated there after she contracted Ebola while caring for a patient in a Dallas hospital. The nurse, Nina Pham, survived and is Ebola-free.