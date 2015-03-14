Md. Drivers Paying $2.45 Per Gallon Posted: Saturday, March 14, 2015 5:31 PM EDT Posted:

BALTIMORE (AP) - Motorists in Maryland are paying a penny less at the pump when compared with a week ago.



AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday in a weekly report that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Maryland was $2.45, down from $2.46 a week ago.



The price of gas in the state is a penny above the national average of $2.44.



The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in cities around the state includes $2.45 in Baltimore, $2.46 in Cumberland, $2.41 in Hagerstown and $2.34 in Salisbury.



Motorists in the state are paying $1.03 less per gallon than at this time last year when the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.48 per gallon.



