House Fire in Marshallton does $30,000 in Damage

MARSHALLTON, Del. (AP) - Officials say two people were hospitalized as a result of a fire that did $30,000 in damage to a home in Marshallton.



The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office says firefighters were called to the 300 block of Stanton Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a house on fire. The Fire Marshal's office says that when firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were shooting from the one story home.



Two female occupants, ages 55 and 32, were taken to the Christiana Hospital for smoke inhalation and are in stable condition.



Officials determined that the fire originated in the kitchen when electrical wiring malfunctioned and sparked the blaze.



Officials say smoke alarms did not operate because they were not maintained.



