Fatal Crash in Centreville

Md.-A fatal crash in Queen Anne's county happened Sunday morning at the intersection of Route 213 and Route 309.

Maryland State Police responded to a call for a disorderly pedestrian in the roadway.

Upon arrival troopers made contact with the disorderly subject who did have injuries related to a single vehicle accident at that location.

A vehicle was found in the woods the driver 37 year old Brian Christian Devilbiss of Centreville was found in the vehicle, and pronounced dead.

The passenger 44 year old William Randolph Taylor also of Centreville was transported to shock trauma by the Maryland State Police helicopter.An investigation is pending, and it is suspected that alcohol is related.