Pay by Phone Parking in Ocean City

Md.-In Ocean City you will soon be able to pay for parking with your phone when parked in municipal lots or along city streets.The town is taking requests for proposals from several companies at this time, but the app Parkmobile is the largest player in the field according to Public Works Deputy Director John Van Fossen.With the app, once you start a parking session you can pay anywhere from your phone even on the beach without having to run back to your car.It alerts you when your time is running out.Ocean city Councilman Dennis Dare said convenience is key."They don't need money, they don't need a credit card, they just need a smartphone and who goes anywhere without their smartphone these days," said Dare.According to the Ocean City Police Department last year they issued 5,853 parking tickets.Dare said the app could help cut down on those tickets, because people will be made aware before their time runs out.Jack Hamilton thinks it will make many people's lives easier.

"I think it's a good idea because a lot of people when they go on vacation the last thing on their mind is parking and like how long they've been at their parking spot," said Hamilton.



The town hopes to have pay by phone parking by Memorial Day weekend.