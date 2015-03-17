Roadwork has Motorists Unhappy

A new road sign made by the City has not been put up yet, but it tells

Md.-motorists if they're unhappy with the condition of the road call the State.

State Highway Administration District Engineer Donnie Drewer said the Williams street city project is way behind schedule and should be completed by August.

They hope to have the Route 13 project completed by 2016.

Joel Mathias works along Route 13 and said it has disrupted business and gone on too long.

"It's been going on for a while, I mean I know it's a hard job, but the sooner it gets done the sooner we can get back to our regular lives," said Mathias.



John Harkins goes to Salisbury University on Route 13 and said the construction has disrupted his life.

"It's annoying just because sometimes there's only one lane, and it just clogs everything up," said Harkins.



There is no word from the city when and where the sign will be posted in Salisbury.

?