2015 Firefly Music Festival Approaching First Sellout

DOVER
, Del.– Firefly Music Festival
organizers announced Wednesday that single-day general passes will not be available for the 2015 installment. An increased demand for the four-day pass is driving the festival to the sold-out mark of 90,000 attendees, due to music fans from around the world wanting to experience the full Firefly weekend, organizers said.
“We've seen an unprecedented increase each year since Firefly's inaugural 2012 festival derived from our success in multiple areas,” said Greg Bostrom, director of Firefly Music Festival. “This, in turn, eliminated our ability to offer single-day general admission passes in 2015 as we plan to welcome 90,000 attendees, which will bring us to capacity this year.”
Four-day weekend passes are currently still on sale with limited quantities remaining at the regular general admission price of $299. The price is expected to jump to the encore price of $329 soon as the regular price nears sellout.
For additional information, contact Lauren King at lauren.king@redfrogevents.com
, or visit FireflyFestival.com
.