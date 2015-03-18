A Kidney Donation Chain Starts with a Brother and Sister

SALISBURY, Md.- LaTwanya Goslee is preparing to make the donation of a lifetime. All LaTwanya ever wanted to do was help her younger brother Charles.

"All I wanted to do was help him to live and have a longer life. That's all I wanted," said Goslee.

Three years ago LaTwanya Goslee's brother Charles was in desperate need of a kidney so she stepped up to the plate.

"It was just like that's my brother. It's life or death. It's not even really a second thought," said Goslee.

After a long journey full of setbacks LaTwayna wasn't able to give Charles her kidney. Together they signed up for the paired kidney exchange registry.

"In order for him to get a living kidney he would have to have a living donor. He would get a living kidney that he was more compatible with, and I would donate with someone with whom I was more compatible," said Goslee.

The registry has grown into what she said is one of the largest kidney donation chains in the world. Her brother Charles received his kidney two weeks ago.

"My brother got a kidney and is doing extremely well, and that's just been a prayer of mine for the past few years is that he get that new lease on life, and be able to live a better quality of life," said Goslee.

Charles was one of 35 people who received a kidney. Next Thursday LaTwanya will join the chain and be one of 35 more people donating a life saving organ.

"Not only am I able help my brother now, but I'm able to help this perfect stranger.It's like saving two lives at one time and that is absolutely amazing to me. That's a miracle to me," said Goslee.

It's a miracle that wasn't always clear to LaTwanya through delays, disappointments, and many unanswered prayers.

"Now being a part of one of the biggest chains in history we never would have imagined to be at this historical moment, but while we were going through it we just didn't see it we didn't understand," said Goslee.

Latwanya said she is nervous about the surgery, but most of all she's relieved.

She is having surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center. WBOC will be in Baltimore with her next Thursday before she donates her kidney.