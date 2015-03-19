PRMC'S Live Well Healthfest Health Fair Returns to James M. Bennett High School

, Md- Peninsula Regional Medical Center and the Wicomico County Board of Education invite everyone on the Delmarva Peninsula to join them for LiveWell HealthFest: An event for all ages, on Saturday, April 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.This year's event, a showcase of healthy exhibits and health screenings, is free and open to the public at James M. Bennett High School on College Avenue in Salisbury.More than 35 free health screenings will be available the day of the event and without pre-registration.Participants will also have the opportunity to visit with about 50 exhibitors and vendors who are also joining LiveWell HealthFest with information on their services.



For more information on LiveWell HealthFest: An event for all ages, a map and a complete list of screenings and demonstrations, visit PRMC's website at www.peninsula.org/specialevents .

