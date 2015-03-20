Easton Man Charged After Allegedly Trying to Run Person Over

EASTON, Md- An arrest warrant has been served on an Easton man accused of attempting to run over another person.

Easton police said that on Wednesday, 64-year-old Martin Schnoor attempted to run over a victim with his truck in the Easton Bowling Center's parking lot. Police said the victim jumped out of the way of the truck, at which time Schnoor got out of the truck and threatened to kill the victim.

Schnoor was charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

Schnoor was taken before a District Court commissioner and ordered held on a temporary commitment.