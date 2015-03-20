Police Stop Leads to Heroin Bust

, Del.- A Harrington man has been arrested after a traffic stop when police say a search found drugs in the vehicle.

Police say on March 19, 2015 they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in which 40 year old Louis Williams Jr. was a passenger in. Police had Williams exit the vehicle, and while searching him, police say Williams began fighting with officers and physically resisting arrest. Police say a Harrington Police Officer deployed his taser and Williams continued to fight with the officers. After a short struggle, police say Williams was taken into custody.

Police say while searching Williams, they located 301 bags of Heroin, totaling 30.1 grams. Police also located drug paraphernalia in Williams possession.

Officials say after being taken into custody Williams started complaining of breathing problems and was transported by ambulance to Milford Memorial Hospital for treatment. After being released from the hospital he was transported back to the Harrington Police Department for processing.

Williams was charged with Possesses a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, Manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity, Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $102,200 cash only bail.

The driver of the vehicle was questioned but later released and not charged.