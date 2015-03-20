Police Investigate Delmar Home Invasion

, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred northwest of Delmar on Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the 10000 block of Bacons Road. Troopers said the victim, a 54-year-old male, was getting ready for work and went outside to warm up his vehicle when he was approached by three white males. Police said one of the suspects pointed an unknown handgun at the victim and forced him back into his home. After the victim was forced to the floor, the suspects tied up his hands and demanded money him, according to police.

Police said an unknown amount of money and firearms were taken from the victim's residence.

Troopers said that after the suspects fled from the home, the victim was able to free himself and run to a neighbor's house. He waved down a motorist and used their cellphone to call 9-1-1.

Police said the victims were in a 2008 Maroon Nissan Extera.

The victim was not injured during the incident, according to police.

Police said the three suspects were only described as white males with their faces partially covered. There was no other physical or clothing description given on the suspects.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Gray at (302) 856-5850, ext. 222. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."