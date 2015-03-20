Fire at Laurel Auto Shop Ruled Accidental

, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office has determined that a fire Friday night was accidental.

The Fire Marshall's office says the Blades Volunteer Fire Company responded to Hunt's Automotive in the 28000 block of Seaford Road around 6:00 pm for a building on fire. Firefighters encountered an active fire inside the automobile repair shop.

State fire marshal deputies were called to the scene to determine the fire's origin and cause. They say the fire erupted when gasoline vapors ignited under a vehicle being worked on. The fire spread to three vehicles and caused substantial damage to two vehicle repair bays.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $50,000. There were no reported injuries.