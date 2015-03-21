New Jersey Man Arrested After Crashing into Hurlock Home

HURLOCK, Md.- A New Jersey man has been charged with DUI after crashing into a Dorchester County home.

Police say 53 year old Ronald Conway was driving East Bound on Route 392 from Cambridge to Hurlock when he crossed the center line, continued off the road and into a home.

Investigators say Conway appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and brought to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrock. Here, police say Conway was found to have a .11 blood alcohol level.

Conway has been charged with DUI, DWI, DUI per se, failure to drive right of center, unsafe lane change, failure to obey designated lane directions, negligent driving and reckless driving.

No one was injured as a result of this crash.