Fatal Route 50 Crash Posted: Saturday, March 21, 2015

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A three-car crash in Annapolis has killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.



Maryland State Police said that the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Route 50 near Route 665.



Police say a person in a car that was rear-ended was killed. Three others were taken to two hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.



Police say the crash happened during stop-and-go traffic resulting from a five-car crash earlier in the day.



An investigation is underway.

