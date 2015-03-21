Fatal Route 50 Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A three-car crash in Annapolis has killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.
   
Maryland State Police said that the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Route 50 near Route 665.
   
Police say a person in a car that was rear-ended was killed. Three others were taken to two hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
   
Police say the crash happened during stop-and-go traffic resulting from a five-car crash earlier in the day.
   
An investigation is underway.
